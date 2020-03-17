Odisha coronavirus suspected patient who returned from Kerala flees quarantine

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: A coronavirus suspect fled from quarantine at District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Phulbani on Monday, sparking fear among the people.

The youth had been admitted to the isolation unit, in consideration of his travel history.

A resident of Sunpanga village under Balliguda police limits, he had returned from Kerala, that has so far reported 21 positive cases, on March 4.

Although he had no symptoms, the district administration decided to quarantine him owing to his travel to the affected state.

Chief District Medical Officer Rajeshree Pattnaik said the youth had come to his village to attend a festival.

He stayed in the village for a fortnight and on Sunday, health workers brought him to sub-divisional headquarters hospital at Balliguda for medical examination.

From there, he was brought to the DHH and kept in isolation ward.

“From preliminary examination, no symptoms of COVID-19 were found in him. However, he complained of unnecessary detention and in the morning, he left the ward without informing anyone,” she said, adding that his swab samples have not been collected yet.

Since he is untraceable, the DHH authorities have registered a complaint in the town police station at Phulbani.

On Sunday, a woman of Kekerbadi village under Daringbadi suspected of suffering from the disease was admitted to the isolation ward of DHH.

She had returned from Tamil Nadu four days back and is under observation.