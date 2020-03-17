STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha districts go under coronavirus lockdown

Section 144 imposed in several dists; mass gathering banned and public places closed; rumour mongering to be dealt with sternly
 

The Puri sea beach wears a deserted look in the wake of coronavirus threat on Monday I Ranjan GangulyThe Puri sea beach wears a deserted look in the wake of coronavirus threat on Monday.

By Express News Service

Amid fear of COVID19 outbreak, several districts on Monday imposed prohibitory orders against mass gathering and ordered closure of public places to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) closed cinema halls, shopping complexes and all other places of public gathering and warned against rumour-mongering and black marketing of masks and sanitisers.

Issuing an advisory in this regard, RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said swimming pools, gymnasiums, coaching centres, dance schools, libraries and all educational institutions will also remain closed till March 31 except for conduct of examinations.

Non-essential social gatherings like holding of seminars, workshops and conferences would also remain cancelled till further orders.

Rumour mongering, dissemination of wrong information and irresponsible conduct would be dealt with an iron hand. Chemists and drug stores or any person selling masks and sanitiser above the maximum retail price would also face stern action, Parida said.

In Jajpur, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC was also imposed to prevent mass gathering of people. Gathering of more than five persons at one place has been banned.

In-charge Collector Indramani Nayak said the precautionary measure was taken to ensure safety of people and warned of stringent action against those found violating the order.

The administration also cancelled the famous ‘Kuakhia Melan’ and ‘Baruni Snana’ in Baitarani river. Besides, the Collector also cancelled leave of all Government employees in the district. 

At Balangir too, gathering of more than five persons will not be allowed at any public or private place except houses or weekly markets, said Collector Arindam Dakua.

Similarly, no social and religious functions, political rallies and agitations will be allowed. The Collector has directed hotels to stock hand sanitisers and kalyan mandaps to earmark space for isolating suspected cases.  

Section 144 has also been imposed in Paradip town  including sea beaches near Baliyatra Ground and Jawahar guest house.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said no gathering of more than four persons would be allowed and social gatherings will not be allowed even in private places. 

Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakrey said the prohibitory orders will be in force till March 31. However, Section 144 will not be extended to local haats. Malls, cinema halls and kalyan mandaps will remain closed.

Hotel and lodge owners have been asked to report suspected cases. The citizen helpline 1077 will be operational for extending help and information related to coronavirus to people. 

In Dhenkanal, the administration closed all cinema halls, shopping malls, parks, Kapilash zoo and eco-tourism complex. Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera said apart from a ban on public gatherings, a squad will be present at the railway station to track arrival of passengers from outside the State.

However, the district administration is yet to take any steps to curb black marketing of masks in medicine stores.

Chief District Medical Officer Dr Niranjan Mishra said the administration has identified a person who arrived here from Malaysia while another is still untraceable.

A special squad has started a search operation to trace the person and others who arrive from Kerala. On the day, the Bhadrak administration ordered closure of major shopping malls in the town.

A squad has been formed to ensure proper enforcement of the order. 

The administration of Mayurbhanj has also closed all shopping malls running in Baripada town. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said all the Block Development Officers across the district have been asked to hold meetings at panchayat level with PRI members and sarpanchs to sensitise people on Coronavirus.

Announcement through public address system will be made both in rural and urban areas to urge people to refrain from mass gathering and spreading rumours about COVID19.

Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal has also asked sarpanchs and other PRI members to remain alert and keep an eye on persons coming from outside the State.

Vessels quarantined at Paradip port

The Paradip Port Trust (PPT) has stopped issuing harbour entry permits to crew members of international ships that are berthing at the port harbour till the quarantine period is over.

Chairman of PPT, Rinkesh Roy said ships arriving from COVID-19 affected countries are being quarantined for 14 days at the anchorage area of the port.

Officials in vessels have been asked to send health status of the crew members twice in a day to the PPT medical team.

After the quarantine period, the Port Health Officer or Chief Medical Officer of PPT will screen the crew and if their health condition is alright, they would be allowed to undertake cargo operation.

As far as Indian crew is concerned, they are subjected to medical screening and thermal scanning, he said.

The Coronavirus outbreak has so far not affected cargo handling. Since January, 681 crew members of 51 ships have been screened at PPT.

