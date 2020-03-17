Odisha government asks schools to postpone exams for classes 1-9, 11 

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Monday asked all the state-run and private schools to postpone their examinations from Class I to IX and XI until further orders.
Issuing guidelines in this regard, the School and Mass Education department said schools must remain closed and the teachers, however, have been asked to remain available over phone for specific instruction.
The ongoing Class XII (Plus II exams) conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will continue as per the schedule.
Similarly, evaluation of answer sheets of recently concluded HSC and the ongoing Plus II exams will be held as per schedule. The teachers to be engaged for this work will follow all do’s and don’ts prescribed by the Health and Family Welfare department.
Besides, the department has ordered immediate closure of coaching institutes, private tutorials and tuitions.
“Any violation of the order by any institute or individual will be viewed seriously and necessary action will be taken as per the provision of Odisha Covid-19 Regulations, 2020,” the department said.
Advisory for universities
The Higher Education department on Monday issued an advisory to all public and private universities and colleges asking the teachers, except those having exam duty, not to come to their institutions.
However, they have been asked to remain available in their headquarters for any urgent duty, if required.
The department also directed the educational institutions to run the hostels for those inmates who decide not to go homes.
Utkal University has decided to close its hostels and asked the boarders to vacate the premises within 24 hours, by 5 pm on Tuesday.
The reopening of hostels will be notified later depending on the situation. All remaining mid-term examinations have been postponed until further notice, said PG Council Chairman of the university.
Ravenshaw University has also asked its students to vacate the hostels by Tuesday evening.