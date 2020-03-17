STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha utilises Rs 66.8 crore OHPEE fund in two years

The World Bank assisted programme will benefit about 6,30,000 students, 21,000 faculties and 11,000 administrative staff in the colleges and universities. 

Published: 17th March 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has extended financial support of Rs 66.8 crore out of Rs 297 crore received from the World Bank to 70 colleges and six universities under Odisha Higher Education Programme for Excellence and Equity (OHPEE) project by 2019.

The State has received Rs 297 crore out of the 119 million dollar (approximately Rs 845 crore) from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). 

In the first phase, the Higher Education department has released Rs 24 crore to six universities, Rs 15.84 crore to 70 colleges (first trance), Rs 10.6 crore to 40 colleges (second tranche) and Rs 15.46 crore to 68 colleges in the second phase under the institutional development plan grants.

The programme objective is to improve the quality of education, students’ equitable access to selected institutions and governance of the higher education system.

The major activities under the programme include enhancing equity through provision of faculty support for weak students, induction classes for ST/SC students, curriculum development (for autonomous colleges), establishment of libraries, community outreach activities and employment-oriented skill development courses.

“The department has introduced classes in communicative English, and quantitative and logical thinking in 70 colleges and distribution of books are under process. Books will be distributed in 137 colleges in 2020-21 academic session,” sources in Higher Education department said. The World Bank assisted programme will benefit about 6,30,000 students, 21,000 faculties and 11,000 administrative staff in the colleges and universities. 

The institutional development grants under the project will assist affiliated colleges in achieving autonomous status, improve examination system, establish support centres for affiliated colleges in tribal-dominated districts and help modernise college infrastructures.The department is in the process of developing a standardised benchmarking tool that will help monitor progress of the colleges and universities and assess their governance practices, sources said.

World Bank grants

  • Rs 297 crores received

  • Rs 24 crores released to six universities

  • Rs 15.84 crores for 70 colleges 

  • Rs 10.60 crores for 40 colleges 

  • Rs 15.46 crores for 68 colleges 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha OHPEE
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp