Odisha utilises Rs 66.8 crore OHPEE fund in two years

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has extended financial support of Rs 66.8 crore out of Rs 297 crore received from the World Bank to 70 colleges and six universities under Odisha Higher Education Programme for Excellence and Equity (OHPEE) project by 2019.

The State has received Rs 297 crore out of the 119 million dollar (approximately Rs 845 crore) from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

In the first phase, the Higher Education department has released Rs 24 crore to six universities, Rs 15.84 crore to 70 colleges (first trance), Rs 10.6 crore to 40 colleges (second tranche) and Rs 15.46 crore to 68 colleges in the second phase under the institutional development plan grants.

The programme objective is to improve the quality of education, students’ equitable access to selected institutions and governance of the higher education system.

The major activities under the programme include enhancing equity through provision of faculty support for weak students, induction classes for ST/SC students, curriculum development (for autonomous colleges), establishment of libraries, community outreach activities and employment-oriented skill development courses.

“The department has introduced classes in communicative English, and quantitative and logical thinking in 70 colleges and distribution of books are under process. Books will be distributed in 137 colleges in 2020-21 academic session,” sources in Higher Education department said. The World Bank assisted programme will benefit about 6,30,000 students, 21,000 faculties and 11,000 administrative staff in the colleges and universities.

The institutional development grants under the project will assist affiliated colleges in achieving autonomous status, improve examination system, establish support centres for affiliated colleges in tribal-dominated districts and help modernise college infrastructures.The department is in the process of developing a standardised benchmarking tool that will help monitor progress of the colleges and universities and assess their governance practices, sources said.

World Bank grants