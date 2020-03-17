Orissa High Court to monitor measures taken by government to curb spread of coronavirus

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday decided to monitor the measures being taken by the State Government to check spread of coronavirus.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo asked Advocate General Ashok Parija to apprise the Court on March 23 as to whether any tests are being conducted for detection of COVID-19 in persons who are coming to the State in vessels and airplanes passing through countries facing the outbreak.

Parija was appearing on behalf of the Government while the bench was hearing a PIL seeking HC intervention for adequate preventive measures to check possible spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Former secretary of High Court Bar Association advocate BK Ragada had filed the petition.

During hearing, it was alleged that masks and hand sanitisers were being sold at exorbitant prices and there was scarcity of the two essential commodities. Taking note of it, the bench asked the Advocate General to apprise the Court on that date what steps have been taken by the Government to ensure sale of the product at fair price.

The bench also issued notices to the Chief Secretary, secretaries of Health and Family Welfare, Water Resources, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Civil Aviation, chairpersons of Paradip Port Trust, Dhamra Port and Gopalpur Port, and Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the High Court in a notification said it will hear only urgent matters from Tuesday to avoid mass gatherings in view of coronavirus outbreak.

Registrar General instructed all the District & Sessions Judges to regulate entry of litigants and the general public to prevent overcrowding.