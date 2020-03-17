STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court to monitor measures taken by government to curb spread of coronavirus

Parija was appearing on behalf of the Government while the bench was hearing a PIL seeking HC intervention for adequate preventive measures to check possible spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Published: 17th March 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Monday decided to monitor the measures being taken by the State Government to check spread of coronavirus.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo asked Advocate General Ashok Parija to apprise the Court on March 23 as to whether any tests are being conducted for detection of COVID-19 in persons who are coming to the State in vessels and airplanes passing through countries facing the outbreak. 

Parija was appearing on behalf of the Government while the bench was hearing a PIL seeking HC intervention for adequate preventive measures to check possible spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Former secretary of High Court Bar Association advocate BK Ragada had filed the petition.

During hearing, it was alleged that masks and hand sanitisers were being sold at exorbitant prices and there was scarcity of the two essential commodities. Taking note of it, the bench asked the Advocate General to apprise the Court on that date what steps have been taken by the Government to ensure sale of the product at fair price.

The bench also issued notices to the Chief Secretary, secretaries of Health and Family Welfare, Water Resources, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Civil Aviation, chairpersons of Paradip Port Trust, Dhamra Port and Gopalpur Port, and Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the High Court in a notification said it will hear only urgent matters from Tuesday to avoid mass gatherings in view of coronavirus outbreak.

Registrar General instructed all the District & Sessions Judges to regulate entry of litigants and the general public to prevent overcrowding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa HC coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Odisha coronavirus cases
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp