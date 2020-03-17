Sambalpur Municipal Corporation slaps hefty fine on market for flouting order in wake of coronavirus

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Enforcement squad of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on a supermarket at Budharaja in the city for violating the district administration’s guidelines to close malls and departmental stores as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.

SMC Enforcement Officer Subhankar Mohanty said Anand Super Bazaar was fined for non-compliance as it was open in the evening despite guidelines to close down.

The district administration on Monday morning had ordered closure of supermarkets and malls till March 31.