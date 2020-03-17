Sambalpur Municipal Corporation slaps hefty fine on market for flouting order in wake of coronavirus
The district administration on Monday morning had ordered closure of supermarkets and malls till March 31.
Published: 17th March 2020 09:50 AM | Last Updated: 17th March 2020 09:50 AM
SAMBALPUR: Enforcement squad of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on a supermarket at Budharaja in the city for violating the district administration’s guidelines to close malls and departmental stores as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.
SMC Enforcement Officer Subhankar Mohanty said Anand Super Bazaar was fined for non-compliance as it was open in the evening despite guidelines to close down.
