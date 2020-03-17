Support for Odisha poultry farmers sought in wake of coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As rumours and fears associated with coronavirus hit consumption of eggs and chicken, poultry sector of the state is heading for a crisis with distress farmers seeking immediate Government intervention to overcome the situation.

State BJP Krushak Morcha general secretary Surath Biswal on Monday said the Government should launch awareness drive through advertisements to boost the sale of chicken and eggs.

“While fake news on coronavirus has impacted heavily on the poultry sector, it is the responsibility of the Government to come to the rescue of farmers who have invested heavily in this sector by taking bank loans,” Biswal said.

President of All Odisha Poultry Forum (AOPF) Haramohan Das appealed people not to believe in rumours.