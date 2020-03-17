Thermal screening at railway stations in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three days after the first COVID-19 positive patient of the State revealed that he travelled from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar in a train, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Monday initiated a slew of measures to prevent spread of coronavirus.

At a review meeting chaired by ECoR General Manager Vidya Bhushan, thermal screening of passengers through infra-red thermometers will be started at all important stations.

Divisional Railway Managers of Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Waltair have been advised to take immediate steps for thermal screening, disinfection of coaches and toilets. “All logistics will be offered to doctors to carry out screening of passengers,” said Vidya Bhushan.

While staff coming in contact with passengers at booking and reservation offices are specially being sensitised, the TTEs have been asked to remain cautious with all self-protective gears. Isolation and quarantine facilities have been set up by all three divisions and railway officials who have travelled abroad in the recent past screened and asked to remain in home isolation.