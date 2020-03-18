STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bamboo bridges washed away, communication hit

Since most of the villagers are poor, they will not be able to bear extra travel cost on these longer routes.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Two makeshift bamboo bridges over Koel river have been washed away in the last two days, worsening the communication woes of a sizeable rural population of Kuanrmunda and Nuagaon blocks in Sundargarh district.

The bamboo bridge at Riu Ghat collapsed on Monday night after the water level of Koel river increased due to release of water in adjacent Jharkhand. The bridge connected Jharbera gram panchayat of Kuanrmunda and Sector-20 of Rourkela.

Earlier on Sunday night, another bamboo bridge at Pasra Ghat connecting Kacharu panchayat of Kuanrmunda and Hamirpur of Rourkela was washed away. Sources said no untoward incident was reported as both the bridges were washed away in the night with no human presence.

Mostly, poor daily wagers and vegetable farmers used these bridges to reach Rourkela to get work and sell their produce. Besides, villagers of around 10 panchayats of adjacent Nuagaon block also used the bridges to reach Rourkela.

There is an alternative route via Ankurpali and Nuagaon through Jhirpani-Mitkundri bridge which is longer by around 30 km. Another route to reach Rourkela through National Highway 143 via Kuarnmunda and Vedvyas is also around 50 km extra.

