Bracing for homecoming of migrant workers

By Express News Service

BALANGIR/JEYPORE: With most of the major cities under lockdown in the wake of coronavirus scare, the administration of Balangir is bracing for mass return of migrant labourers. It is estimated that around 50,000 people from the district work in cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Raipur, Hyderabad and other places in the country. Besides, around one lakh people work in brick kilns.

Workers engaged in brick kilns mostly return in the month of March and since most of them are uneducated, they may not be aware of the risks. Umi Daniel of Aide Et Action said, “If we push the panic button unnecessarily, families of migrant labourers would be discriminated against in their own villages.” Collector Arindam Dakua said the administration is alert and labourers returning home are being advised to stay in isolation in their homes. In Koraput, the district administration directed all panchayat level officials to isolate people, migrant workers in particular, returning to the district from coronavirus-affected States. Police and Labour officials have been directed to monitor inflow of labourers at different railway stations and bus stands.

Private bus owners have been directed to inform the administration about labourers being taken outside he district by agents. In the last three days, health officials have examined 200 migrant workers who returned to the district and none tested positive for coronavirus. However, all of them have been asked to go for self-isolation considering their travel history, said Chief District Medical Officer, Dr M Behera.