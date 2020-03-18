Essentials vanish from shelves

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/BARIPADA/BALASORE: THE coronavirus threat has sparked panic buying in Sambalpur city with locals stocking up essential commodities apprehending closure of local stores.

On Monday, super markets and malls in the city were closed down. A fine of `50,000 was imposed on a mall at Budharaja, which was kept open despite the directive by State Government.

A day after, locals in large numbers queued outside general stores and at vegetable markets to buy essential commodities. “People today bought groceries in large quantities. As our stocks were sold out in few hours, we are now urging people to buy less quantity. We have decided to impose quantitative restrictions as much as possible so that other buyers can also get sufficient quantity of essential items”, said Chakadola, a general store owner.

The coronavirus restrictions have hit roadside vegetable and fish sellers hard. Since people have become conscious about hygiene of the vegetables after the coronavirus outbreak, they are abstaining from buying vegetables from roadside sellers. Despite the advisory of State Government, people have refrained from consumption of poultry products as a result of which, poultry vendors have closed down their shops.

In Baripada, street vendors are making the most of the coronavirus panic. With masks going off stock in medical stores of the town, roadside sellers have begun sale of cloth masks for prices as high as `70-80 per piece.

People are left with no option but to buy those substandard masks at higher prices from outlets near the bus stand and in front of district court. Swarup Das, a resident said the price of masks has gone up from `20 to `70.

Organising member of All India Chemist and Druggist Association Saroj Kumar Sahoo said surgical masks are not available at medicine stores in the town owing to poor supply. “I have brought this to the notice of the association secretary and the issue would be resolved in a couple of days,” he assured.

Mayurbhanj SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said raids are being conducted prevent black marketing of masks and other protective items. The District Drug Inspector Office said more than 2,000 medicated and disposable marks had been supplied to local medicine stores in the town. The agencies have been asked to ensure there is no shortage masks in the town, they said.

In Balasore, as many as 10 shopping malls including Reliance Smart, Reliance Digital, City Life, Big Mart, Roop Mandir and Rambabu, were closed by the district administration on the day. Collector K Sudarshan Chakrabarty said Block Development Officers, police and Tehsildars have been asked to prevent people from gathering at public places and attending social events.

He said a squad has been formed by the the Municipality to ensure proper implementation of the prohibitive orders. Chief District Medical Officer Banerjee Prasad Chhotray said a four-bed isolation ward has been set up at the district headquarters hospital.