Five of family die in accident in WB

Five members of a family from Odisha died, while three others sustained critical injuries after the vehicle, they were travelling in, fell into a gorge near Siliguri in West Bengal on Tuesday.

Published: 18th March 2020 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 08:25 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Five members of a family from Odisha died, while three others sustained critical injuries after the vehicle, they were travelling in, fell into a gorge near Siliguri in West Bengal on Tuesday.

The deceased are Ratikant Nanda (66), his wife Sabita Nanda, sister Sakuntala Nanda and Sulochana Panda and son-in-law Abhijit Rath of Bhubaneswar.

Nanda’s daughter Swetapadma, grand-daughter and their maid-servant who sustained severe injuries, have been admitted to a Government hospital at Siliguri in critical condition, informed Nanda’s friend and former registrar of Ravenshaw University Prof Malay Kumar Mohanty.

The incident took place when the family was on its way to Darjeeling from Sikkim. The four-wheeler skidded off and fell 90 feet down the road after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. “They were returning to Darjeeling as their plan to visit Gangtok was cancelled due to travel restrictions imposed by Sikkim Police on account of coronavirus,” Mohanty said.

While Swetapadma and her daughter are now stable, condition of the maid-servant is critical. Nanda is a native of Patapur close to Salepur in Cuttack. Post retirement as OES he was working with a private university in the Capital. The bodies are likely to be brought to the State after postmortem on Wednesday.

