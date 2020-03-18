Govt announces advance payment of old age pension

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday announced advance payment of four months’ old age pension to all registered beneficiaries.

Announcing the decision, Minister of State for Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Ashok Chandra Panda said advance payment of old age pension to registered beneficiaries for April, May, June and July will start soon as per the directive of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

He said the place and time of payment of the old age pension will be announced soon.Meanwhile, the SSEPD department has issued guideline as per which all regularly organised activities for persons with disabilities including the express camps, camps for distribution of disability certificates, Bhima Bhoi camps for empowerment and counselling have been suspended till further orders.

In a letter, secretary in the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma has asked the district collectors to implement the guideline.