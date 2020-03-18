STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC notice to ASI, Govt on Barabati Fort restoration

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone of Barabati Fort Development Scheme to develop Gadakhai into multi-purpose water sport complex in August 2010.

Published: 18th March 2020

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notices to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and State Government on a petition seeking intervention for restoration and preservation of Gadakhai (moat) of Barabati Fort and other structures linked to it.

The Court issued the notices on Monday on the PIL petition by High Court lawyer Shivsankar Mohanty invoking the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act 2010. The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo fixed April 20 as the next date for hearing the matter.

The 2.5 km stretch of moat surrounding Barabati Fort was built by Ganga rulers as a line of defence in the 13th century. Mohanty had filed the petition on January 28, almost 19 months after giving a notice by way of representation to the Director General of ASI under Orissa High Court Public Interest Litigation Rules-2018, on June 28, 2018.

The representation was for restoration and preservation of the moat of Barabati Fort and ‘demolish’ the road which has been constructed on the western side of the fort by closing/filling up a portion of the moat which is part of the monument, declared protected and prohibited area in 1915.” The petition has sought direction to ASI to immediately clean up the moat around the fort by removing obstructions and properly restore it to its original condition as directed by the High Court earlier in a PIL on March 7, 2008.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone of Barabati Fort Development Scheme to develop Gadakhai into multi-purpose water sport complex in August 2010. The petition has alleged that CMC has been sitting over the time-bound Central Government scheme which was scheduled for completion by December 2012. The Centre had sanctioned funds for it.

