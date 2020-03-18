Heavy rush at RTO office despite ban on gatherings

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The district administration lacks clarity in implementation of coronavirus preventive measures when it comes to transport services in Dhenkanal.Though Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the district, the Regional Transport Office continued to witness a heavy rush of applicants for driving license and other related documents.

On Tuesday, the office was crowded with people applying for learner’s license and appearing the driving test. Sources said around 400 to 500 applicants are visiting the transport office in the last two days despite the ban on mass gathering at public places. The authorities, on the other hand, have turned a blind eye to the risk posed by the public gathering.

Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Basant Kumar Majhi said, “We have not received any order to postpone the driving licence test. We are waiting for the directive of higher authorities in this regard and accordingly, the applicants will be informed.”

Meanwhile, the Town police has asked all bus owners to carry passengers as per the seating capacity. No passengers will be allowed to travel standing in buses.

On the day, the person who went missing after returning from Kerala, was identified and traced. He was made to undergo medical examination and allowed to leave after his test reports were found to be negative.

The administration is monitoring the health condition of three persons who arrived in Dhenkanal from Malaysia and Dubai in the last three days. “All the three persons have not yet shown any symptoms of coronavirus and are under observation,” said Chief District Medical Officer Dr Niranjan Mishra.