Labour Commissioner,inspector held for bribery

BHAWANIPATNA: Vigilance officials arrested Divisional Labour Commissioner (DLC) of Bhawanipatna Pradeep Mohanty and rural labour inspector Jayanta Panda on charges of bribery on Tuesday.

The duo had received a bribe of `30,000 from one Daktara Tarai for labour licence renewal. Vigilance sources said though Tarai’s labour licence was renewed on February 29, the DLC was not handing it over to him. Mohanty had demanded `30,000 from him to hand over his licence. A harassed Tarai then lodged a complaint with Vigilance officials.

On Monday evening, the DLC instructed Panda to collect the bribe money from the complainant. The labour inspector was caught red-handed by Vigilance officials while accepting the bribe from Tarai. Panda was interrogated and after the involvement of the DLC was ascertained, both the officials were arrested.

Meanwhile, Vigilance officials raided the houses of both the accused on the day. The DLC’s rented accommodation in Bhawanipatna and his house at Cuttack were searched.