No shortage of essential commodities: Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As people resorted to panic buying to stockpile essential commodities amid coronavirus fear, the State Government on Tuesday assured people that there is no shortage of essential commodities.Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain told media persons here that panic buying was mostly due to rumours and misinformation about possible shortage food and other essential items.

“There is no shortage of essential commodities in the market. There is no need to panic. I appeal to the people to refrain from believing in rumours,” Swain said.The State Government has taken all possible measures to keep people informed about the deadly virus and how to protect them from infection. “I am in touch with the district collectors and advised them to keep a close watch on the market as well as the people spreading rumours. Stringent action will be taken against such people as well as those who create artificial scarcity through hoarding of essential items,” he added.

The Minister said plans are afoot to distribute three months ration in advance through public distribution system (PDS) as was done during last cyclone. “It is being worked out and a clear picture on the advance supply of ration will be known on Wednesday,” Swain said.The Minister said officials of FS&CW department have been sensitised and asked to work in coordination with officials of other departments.

On shortage of protective masks in the market, Swain said the short supply is due to less production and steps are being taken to increase production to meet the demand. “People are the last line of defence and the defence is self-defence. Nothing will happen if people remain alert,” he said and requested all to frequently wash hands with soap.

Panic buying of essential commodities started from Sunday following order of Ganjam district Collector to shut down all shops. However, the situation is normal across the State after this restriction was lifted, said Sudhakar Panda, general secretary of Odisha Byabasayee Mahasangha. He said there is enough stock of essential goods in the State and there is nothing to be panic.