Pradhan plea for CCTC extension centre in Angul

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday urged Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Nitin Gadkari to open an extension centre of Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), Bhubaneswar in Angul district.

In his letter to Gadkari, the Union Steel Minister said the proposed extension centre will provide affordable long and short-term training programmes for the local people and facilitate design, development and manufacturing of quality tools and components.

This will also enable the youth to provide project consultancy to small-scale industries operating around Angul region. He further said the extension centre in Angul, one of the major industrial hubs in Odisha, will be helpful for development of skills of youths and create employment prospects in the region. The CTTC, Bhubaneswar is among 10 tool rooms (TRs)/tool design institutes (TDIs) in the country, with extension centres at Jajpur and Rayagada.