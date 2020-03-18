Protests against police in Swabhiman Anchal

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: More than 2,000 people from five panchayats under Swabhiman Anchal on Tuesday staged a public protest demanding release of four persons arrested by police on charges of having links with Maoists.

The villagers of Jantri, Andrapalli, Gajalmamudi, Panasput and Nakamamudi under the aegis of Swabhiman Anchal Vikash Manch and armed with traditional weapons, gathered at Gorasetu village.

They alleged police have been arresting innocent people. Police had recently arrested Basu Khilla along with four of his associates from Semilipadar village in Jodamba panchayat branding them as Maoists.

The protestors demanded their release and warned of intensifying their agitation if the demand is not fulfilled. They also demanded withdrawal of a newly set-up BSF from Darlabeda-Khajuriguda junction in Jodamba panchayat.