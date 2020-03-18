STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puri king in self-quarantine,10,000 queries in 24 hours

Managing Director of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Director of Sports and Youth Services R Vineel Krishna has also registered his name in the portal after returning from USA.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Dibyasingha Deb and Director of Sports R Vineel Krishna were among 1,239 persons to register their names in COVID-19 portal of Odisha Government on arrival from foreign countries even as the toll free number received 10,000 calls in the last 24 hours.

The king and his family members visited USA from February 12 to March 13 to attend Pratistha-Mahotsava of Lord Jagannatha in temples at Plano (Texas) and Sioux Falls (South Dakota). “We also attended several spiritual and religious programs in temples in Omaha (Nebraska), Minneapolis (Minnesota), Sunnyvale (California) and Phoenix (Arizona) where Lord Jagannath has been installed a few years back. We all are in good health,” he told The Express.

They returned to Bhubaneswar on Sunday and will remain in home isolation at their Bhubaneswar residence for next 14 days. The king has appealed to the people, who have arrived in Odisha on or after March 4, to register their names in the portal so that the Government can take necessary steps, if required.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked Gajapati Maharaja and his family members for self-registering on online portal and appealed to everyone coming from abroad to self-register and help the Government control COVID-19 situation in Odisha.

“I had returned from Chicago and undergone screening at New Delhi airport on March 10. I am in good health. Since no symptom had developed at that stage and I had not visited any affected country, no further step was required as per the Central guidelines then,” he said. He has been in home quarantine as per the advisory.

In a first, the State Government on Monday launched covid19.odisha.gov.in site and asked people returning from abroad to register their names and contact details in order to create a database of foreign returnees, who can be tracked when required.  

As many as 1239 persons, who recently came from foreign countries, have registered their names in the last 24 hours. While 685 persons have registered with the portal, 534 people have done so through the call centre.

Since the control room (toll free no. 104) has received around 10,000 call in the last 24 hours, the State Government has decided to expand its capacity to handle the load.

“The capacity of the call centre will be enhanced and made foolproof. As per a policy decision, Works department Secretary Krishan Kumar will remain in-charge of the State control room,” chief spokesperson of the Government Subroto Bagchi said.

Meanwhile, I&PR Secretary Sanjay Singh urged people to adhere to the advisories issued by the Government and practise social distancing to help flatten the curve (projected number of people who will contract COVID-19 over a period of time).

“The faster the infection curve rises, the quicker the local healthcare system gets overloaded. Our priority is to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

About 5.75 lakh inmates of ST and SC Department residential school hostels are under the constant watch of the Government and being monitored in regular interval.

Five arrested for fake news
Four  persons including three reporters were arrested in Kendrapara district on Tuesday for sharing false information about coronavirus on social media. They spread false information in WhatasApp groups that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was suffering from coronavirus. The four accused have been identified as Shibashis Mohanty, a district reporter of a private TV channel; Prafulla Das and Dhurtiranjan Barik, reporters of   web media and Congress leader Niranjan Parida. They were produced in a court which rejected their bail applications and remanded them in jail custody, said Rajiv Lochan Panda SDPO of Kendrapara.  Similarly, a primary school teacher in Kalahandi district was arrested for spreading misinformation on coronavirus and dismissed from service by the district administration.

