Pvt hospitals asked to open COVID corners

Published: 18th March 2020 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday asked private hospitals to open COVID-19 corners without any fail.The Government took the decision to augment the capacity of isolation and quarantine facilities across the State. In order to facilitate quarantine in rural areas, the facilities will be set up at block and panchayat levels. Chief spokesperson of the Government on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi said 540 isolation beds have been kept ready and efforts are on to increase the number of beds in the isolation wards in the public health units.  

“Isolation facilities have been set up in all district headquarters hospitals as well as medical college hospitals. Quarantine facilities will be set up in panchayats for which GPs have been sanctioned `5 lakh each,” he said.  

Bagchi informed that the health condition of the lone COVID-19 positive patient is stable. “All 129 persons who had come in contact with him have been identified and asked to remain in home quarantine. None among them has yet shown any flu or pneumonia like symptoms,” he informed.The Government has decided not to completely shut down the shopping malls and urged people not to resort to panic buying. The malls providing supply of essential commodities like food, grocery and medicine will remain open, but unnecessary visit by the public to be avoided.

All banks have been instructed to regularly sanitise surfaces on their campuses and ATMs besides ensuring that customers and employees are maintaining social distancing and personal hygiene.“We should contribute to break the transmission. It can only be possible if we focus on hand wash, social distancing, self quarantine and movement report,” Bagchi observed.

Quoting a survey that a person touches his/her cell phone at least 2600 times a day and uses 76 times, he also advised people to regularly sanitise their mobile phones and do not keep on surfaces used by many.
As per a policy decision, the Government will deliver ration to all elderly persons under Public Distribution System (PDS) at their doorsteps. Anganwadi workers, ASHA and SHG members have been engaged to sensitise the rural people about coronavirus.

Sensitisation meets will be held at zilla parishad, block and panchayat levels on March 19, 20 and 21 respectively to create awareness about the infection.

