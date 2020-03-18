Radius of Section 144 extends to more dists

By Express News Service

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Kandhamal, Gajapati, Jharsuguda and Bhadrak districts on Tuesday as a precautionary measure for coronavirus (COVID-19).Kandhamal Collector Brunda D said assembly of more than five persons is prohibited in pubic spaces and no Danda yatra, social and religious events will be permitted till further orders. Ban has also been imposed on political meetings.

All hotels and lodges have been instructed to provide sanitisers to visitors and also keep isolation rooms ready. They have been directed to inform the officials of district headquarters hospital and local administration if they come across visitors suffering from cough, fever and difficulty in breathing.

All the sub-divisional magistrates, executive magistrates and OICs of police stations have been directed to keep a watch on public gathering in their areas. Collector warned people spreading rumours on COVID-19 of stringent action.

Similarly, prohibitory orders were imposed in Gajapati. Collector Anupam Saha appealed people to follow orders issued by the district administration. Special squads have been formed to sensitise public and if required, enforce preventive measures at block level and in areas under Parlakhemundi Municipality. Earlier, the administration had issued orders for closure of educational institutions, anganwadi centres, commercial establishments, cinema halls and kalyan mandaps.

The two popular tourists destinations in the district - Gandahati waterfalls in Rayagada block and Buddhist monastery at Jeerang under Mohana block - have been closed for visitors.In Jharsuguda, Section 144 was imposed at Mangal Bazaar and adjoining areas which usually witness large public gatherings every day. The market will remain closed till March 31.

Collector Saroj Kumar Samal said anganwadi and ASHA workers besides health workers are making door to door visits to distribute leaflets about the disease. “We are also using social media channels to spread awareness about coronavirus.

People arriving through Jharsuguda airport are being examined by special health teams and a separate isolation ward has been opened in the DHH for suspected cases.Owners of private buses and other public transport vehicles have been asked to disinfect the vehicles on a daily basis, the Collector said.

Prohibitory orders have also been clamped in Bhadrak district and people urged to remain indoors.

To prevent people from visiting beaches, Section 144 was also imposed at Puri and Chandrabhaga beaches by the Puri administration.