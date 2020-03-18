Return of natives sparks panic

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As a flight of people from coronavirus-affected countries to India has commenced, return of the natives is keeping people in many villages of the district on the edge.While fear of the virus has gripped the residents, medical teams dispatched to conduct health check-ups of the persons, who have returned from foreign countries, are facing resistance from their families. Given the possibility of being singled-out and subjected to ostracisation over the prevailing disease dread, the families are hiding the suspects.

On the other hand, the visits have also affected other villagers, who are afraid that the persons have begun to show symptoms. Some have even gone to the extent of seeking divine intervention like offering prayers at temples and village deities to protect them from the perceived calamity.

On Monday, a medical team from the Raghunathpur community health centre (CHC) visited several villages to look out for the foreign-returned persons. The panic-gripped family members of several such persons resisted and did not allow their check-up.

As per official records, as many as 27 persons from the district have returned from Dubai, Italy, France and China till date. Of them, the health condition of four is confirmed to be normal as they had returned 28 days back. Three persons from Champa, Dulupur and Mohammadpur in Cuttack district returned in the last 8-10 days from Dubai and have been kept under surveillance and quarantine. While the teams of district administration are identifying the others, whereabouts of three are yet to be ascertained.

Medical Officer, Raghunathpur CHC, Dr Sukant Kumar Dalai said the teams visited the villages of Champa, Mohmmadpur and Dulupur, where three persons have recently returned from Dubai. But, the family members hid them. “Our staff are counselling the villagers about the disease and allaying their fears while advising the persons concerned to stay on self-quarantine for the stipulated days. Panchayat representatives are also involved in awareness generation among people”, he said.

Sarpanch of Gualipur Janakiballav Swain said, all sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members have been trained by block officials on COVID19 to sensitise their people on the disease and its prevention. “We are educating people and convincing them not to panic. We are training them on adopting the good practices to prevent coronavirus”, he said.

Chief District Medical Officer Bijaya Panda said all those who returned from foreign countries were screened at the airports. She said such persons have been asked to remain in isolation at home.

Meanwhile, the administration clamped section 144 of CRPC in the district on Tuesday. As per the restrictions imposed by the administration, gathering of more than five persons anywhere at Sarala temple, Gorekhnath temple, Dhankud temple, Siali beach, Paradip sea beach and other places has been banned.