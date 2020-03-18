STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Return of natives sparks panic

Medical teams advising returnees to self-quarantine for the stipulated period

Published: 18th March 2020 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As a flight of people from coronavirus-affected countries to India has commenced, return of the natives is keeping people in many villages of the district on the edge.While fear of the virus has gripped the residents, medical teams dispatched to conduct health check-ups of the persons, who have returned from foreign countries, are facing resistance from their families. Given the possibility of being singled-out and subjected to ostracisation over the prevailing disease dread, the families are hiding the suspects.

On the other hand, the visits have also affected other villagers, who are afraid that the persons have begun to show symptoms. Some have even gone to the extent of seeking divine intervention like offering prayers at temples and village deities to protect them from the perceived calamity.

On Monday, a medical team from the Raghunathpur community health centre (CHC) visited several villages to look out for the foreign-returned persons. The panic-gripped family members of several such persons resisted and did not allow their check-up.

As per official records, as many as 27 persons from the district have returned from Dubai, Italy, France and China till date. Of them, the health condition of four is confirmed to be normal as they had returned 28 days back. Three persons from Champa, Dulupur and Mohammadpur in Cuttack district returned in the last 8-10 days from Dubai and have been kept under surveillance and quarantine. While the teams of district administration are identifying the others, whereabouts of three are yet to be ascertained.

Medical Officer, Raghunathpur CHC, Dr Sukant Kumar Dalai said the teams visited the villages of Champa, Mohmmadpur and Dulupur, where three persons have recently returned from Dubai. But, the family members hid them. “Our staff are counselling the villagers about the disease and allaying their fears while advising the persons concerned to stay on self-quarantine for the stipulated days. Panchayat representatives are also involved in awareness generation among people”, he said.

Sarpanch of Gualipur Janakiballav Swain said, all sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members have been trained by block officials on COVID19 to sensitise their people on the disease and its prevention. “We are educating people and convincing them not to panic. We are training them on adopting the good practices to prevent coronavirus”, he said.

Chief District Medical Officer Bijaya Panda said all those who returned from foreign countries were screened at the airports. She said such persons have been asked to remain in isolation at home.

Meanwhile, the administration clamped section 144 of CRPC in the district on Tuesday. As per the restrictions imposed by the administration, gathering of more than five persons anywhere at Sarala temple, Gorekhnath temple, Dhankud temple, Siali beach, Paradip sea beach and other places has been banned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp