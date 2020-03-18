Review meet on heat wave plans

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A meeting on heat wave preparedness, chaired by Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, was held here on Tuesday.

The Collector asked officials of various departments along with BDOs and tehsildars to remain alert to address cases of sunstroke. He said 24X7 control room has been opened in the district for the purpose. The need for uninterrupted water and electricity supply and repair of defunct tube wells and water supply projects was stressed in the meeting.

Owing to acute scarcity of drinking water, the district administration has started supplying water through tankers to 46 villages in Kujang and Erasama blocks. Of the 14,259 tube-wells in the district, 14,252 are functional.

Besides, as many as 273 pipe water projects are functioning in the district. A toll-free number 1916 has been opened for people to lodge complaints pertaining to water crisis. The district headquarters hospital has been asked to set up a special ward for sunstroke patients.