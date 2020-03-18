Rourkela civic body enforces closure

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:THE Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Tuesday intensified enforcement of measures to prevent spread of coronavirus with closure of shopping malls, educational institutions and places of mass congregation.

Three teams of RMC officials enforced the closure of City Super Bazar, Big Bazar, Vishal Mega Mart and Style Bazar while Cross Road mall pulled down shutters on its own. Two multiplexes and a cinema hall had stopped screening movies three days back.

Despite a Government directive, Baji Rout School at Sector-3 and the St Joseph’s School, a missionary-run Odia Medium school at Sector-19, were found open on Tuesday. Besides these schools, private coaching centres at Koelnagar, Jagda, Shaktinagar, Civil Township and Basanti Colony were closed by the officials. They said colleges were also asked to suspend classes but composite colleges allowed to conduct Plus Two examination.

The 22 parks under AMRUT scheme and Rourkela Smart City Ltd have been locked to keep public away, while visitors to 77 other smaller parks will be allowed till 2 pm. The RMC administration has appealed to people to share information about violation of guidelines, while all ward officers have been alerted to stay vigilant. RMC has also stepped up efforts to intensify awareness campaign on coronavirus.

RMC Commissioner and RSCL Chief Executive Officer Dibyajyoti Parida said the RMC is prepared to deal with the coronavirus threat and there is no reason to panic.