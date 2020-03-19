STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus curbs take a toll on tourism, trade in Odisha's Paradip

Published: 19th March 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 07:54 AM

Train coaches being sanitized by workers due to Corona virus threat in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP/ANGUL: Coronavirus scare has hit tourism and business in Paradip. Owing to restrictions imposed by the administration on congregation of people, sea beaches across the district are wearing a deserted look.

As many as two persons have been quarantined in the port area as a precautionary measure even as their swab samples were tested negative. Around 700 crew members of various ships that arrived at the port have been screened by medical teams till date.

COVID 19 LIVE | 7 foreigners test positive in Telangana as total cases in India rises to 169; PM to address nation today

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra had imposed section 144 of CrPC in Paradip a couple of days back. The prohibitory order has affected tourist inflow to Siali beach in Padampur panchayat in Erasama block. Sarpanch of Padampur Keshab Charan Patra said on an average 300-400 tourists visited Siali beach every day. Manager of Hotel Empires Sanjay Mishra said entry of foreigners to the hotel has been restricted and only those persons, who have arrived in the Port Town for business, are being allowed to enter the facility.

“We are screening the tourists properly and obtaining details on their visits to different places in the last three weeks. Our staff have been engaged to create awareness on the disease,” he said.

A senior official of Tourism department said with even domestic tourists cancelling their holidays, tourism, which was down by almost 50 per cent has been hit further.  

Crew of vessels berthed at the port are not being given shore leaves by the Paradip Port Trust (PPT). Indian crew members are being given shore leaves only after screening and thermal scanning at gate no 4 of the port. As a precautionary measure, disposal of waste and faecal matter from ships berthing at the port is not being done locally.

Meanwhile, in Angul tourists visiting Satkosia on Wednesday were returned from the main gate of the wildlife sanctuary as a precautionary measure for COVID-19. Following orders of the Central Zoo Authority and State Government, the sanctuary was closed from Wednesday. Tourists who arrived at the sanctuary were returned from Pampasar check gate. ACF Suvendu Behera said all the nature camps in the sanctuary will be gradually closed and there will be no new booking.

Deep impact

Beaches in Jagatsinghpur deserted

Entry of foreigners into Empires Hotel restricted

Tourism, down by almost 50 per cent, impacted further by domestic cancellations

Tourists visiting Satkosia returned from the wildlife sanctuary’s main gate

