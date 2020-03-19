STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Coronavirus: People in Odisha's Sambalpur ditch buses for safety

Around 30 private buses ply on long routes including Bhubaneswar, Jeypore, Balasore, Bhadrak, Baripada, Malkangiri besides Raipur in Chhattisgarh from Sambalpur.

Published: 19th March 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

President of private bus owners association of Sambalpur, Subrat Panigrahi said passengers have come down by 30 per cent.

President of private bus owners association of Sambalpur, Subrat Panigrahi said passengers have come down by 30 per cent.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The coronavirus scare has kept people away from public transport in Sambalpur. Both the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) and private buses are witnessing a steep decline in number of passengers for fear of the virus.

District Transport Manager, Rajendra Pujari said the daily passengers in Government buses have decreased by 50 per cent (pc) despite intensive disinfection. Currently, 25 OSRTC buses are plying on 13 routes including Berhampur, Sunabeda, Mukhiguda and Daringibadi from Sambalpur and neighbouring Jharsuguda.

COVID 19 LIVE | 7 foreigners test positive in Telangana as total cases in India rise to 169; PM to address nation today

“We are disinfecting the buses every day. The hi-tech and air-conditioned buses of OSRTC have a seating capacity of 40 each but they are receiving only 20 or less passengers now”, he said, adding that this will hit the OSRTC revenue.

Condition of private buses is no different. President of private bus owners association of Sambalpur, Subrat Panigrahi said passengers have come down by 30 per cent. He informed that the number of passengers is declining more on long route buses compared to buses plying on local routes.

Around 30 private buses ply on long routes including Bhubaneswar, Jeypore, Balasore, Bhadrak, Baripada, Malkangiri besides Raipur in Chhattisgarh from Sambalpur. At least 240 buses ply on the local routes, he informed.“We are also sanitising the buses and cleaning seats regularly,” he added.  

RIDERSHIP DOWN

Daily passengers in Government buses have decreased by 50 per cent despite intensive disinfection drive

The number of passengers is declining more on long route private buses compared to buses plying on local routes

Private bus owners have also started sanitising buses and cleaning seats regularly for safety of passengers

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus death toll COVID 19 OSRTC
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp