Coronavirus slip shows as autos get a free pass in Odisha

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: At a time when the state government is taking all possible measures against coronavirus, autorickshaws, the most common form of public transport, seem to have escaped attention. Though measures have been taken to disinfect trains and buses, the common and cheapest mode of transport has been completely left out.

The three-wheelers could be a potent vehicle for spread of the virus but continue to cram themselves with passengers notwithstanding strict instructions from the Government on maintaining social distancing in public transport. What is apalling, is the Commissionerate police is turning a blind eye to the blatant violation of not only the orders for the current crisis but also long-laid road and vehicle safety rules.

The situation is same in the Twin City where people prefer the three-wheeler over other means of transport. Though an auto-rickshaw is permitted to carry four persons, including the driver, they ply with at least five to eight passengers blatantly flouting the rules but, more importantly, rendering all preventive measures against coronavirus useless.

Hundreds of people arriving at the railway station take auto-rickshaws but the drivers admitted they are not spraying disinfectants nor are they adhering to the stipulated passenger limits. Rakesh Nayak, a member of Smart City Online auto-rickshaw, said he is wearing a mask as a precautionary measure but admitted he was not spraying any disinfectant in his vehicle.

Another auto-rickshaw driver, Santosh Mishra is using a towel to cover his face but he too does not disinfect the vehicle. Though as per rules, passengers are not allowed to travel on the front seat, the drivers flout this norm too.

The situation is perturbing as neither Commissionerate Police nor the Transport department has issued any instructions to auto-rickshaw drivers. This despite the fact that the Italy-returned city resident, who has tested positive for COVID-19, had boarded an auto-rickshaw from the railway station here on March 13 to reach home.

There are over 30,000 auto-rickshaws in the Capital and around 8,000 in Cuttack city and its periphery. In the wake of coronavirus infection, passengers are hesitant to take a auto-rickshaw in the Silver city.



“Commuting in a crammed autorickshaw makes us vulnerable to the infection. The autorickshaw driver asked me to get down and go on foot when I raised an objection to carrying passengers beyond capacity at Badambadi,” said a passenger Abhay Roul.

The administrations should come up with some specific guideline for plying of autorickshaws in a safe and sanitised manner to prevent the possible spread of the virus, said people.