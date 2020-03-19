STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Coronavirus slip shows as autos get a free pass in Odisha

The administrations should come up with some specific guideline for plying of autorickshaws in a safe and sanitised manner to prevent the possible spread of the virus, said people.

Published: 19th March 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

There are over 30,000 auto-rickshaws in the Capital and around 8,000 in Cuttack city and its periphery.

There are over 30,000 auto-rickshaws in the Capital and around 8,000 in Cuttack city and its periphery.

By Asish Mehta, Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: At a time when the state government is taking all possible measures against coronavirus, autorickshaws, the most common form of public transport, seem to have escaped attention. Though measures have been taken to disinfect trains and buses, the common and cheapest mode of transport has been completely left out.

The three-wheelers could be a potent vehicle for spread of the virus but continue to cram themselves with passengers notwithstanding strict instructions from the Government on maintaining social distancing in public transport. What is apalling, is the Commissionerate police is turning a blind eye to the blatant violation of not only the orders for the current crisis but also long-laid road and vehicle safety rules.

The situation is same in the Twin City where people prefer the three-wheeler over other means of transport. Though an auto-rickshaw is permitted to carry four persons, including the driver, they ply with at least five to eight passengers blatantly flouting the rules but, more importantly, rendering all preventive measures against coronavirus useless.

Hundreds of people arriving at the railway station take auto-rickshaws but the drivers admitted they are not spraying disinfectants nor are they adhering to the stipulated passenger limits. Rakesh Nayak, a member of Smart City Online auto-rickshaw, said he is wearing a mask as a precautionary measure but admitted he was not spraying any disinfectant in his vehicle.

Another auto-rickshaw driver, Santosh Mishra is using a towel to cover his face but he too does not disinfect the vehicle. Though as per rules, passengers are not allowed to travel on the front seat, the drivers flout this norm too.

The situation is perturbing as neither Commissionerate Police nor the Transport department has issued any instructions to auto-rickshaw drivers. This despite the fact that the Italy-returned city resident, who has tested positive for COVID-19, had boarded an auto-rickshaw from the railway station here on March 13 to reach home.

There are over 30,000 auto-rickshaws in the Capital and around 8,000 in Cuttack city and its periphery. In the wake of coronavirus infection, passengers are hesitant to take a auto-rickshaw in the Silver city.

“Commuting in a crammed autorickshaw makes us vulnerable to the infection. The autorickshaw driver asked me to get down and go on foot when I raised an objection to carrying passengers beyond capacity at Badambadi,” said a passenger Abhay Roul.

The administrations should come up with some specific guideline for plying of autorickshaws in a safe and sanitised manner to prevent the possible spread of the virus, said people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus in India COVID 19
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp