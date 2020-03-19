Coronavirus status quo, lone patient stable in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With proactive measures by the government and people, Odisha has so far not shown any surge in coronavirus cases. The state continues to have only one positive case that was confirmed on March 15.

So far, 47 samples have been tested and 46 found to be negative except the only positive case. On Tuesday, all 12 samples sent for tests were negative. The results of six samples sent for test on Wednesday are awaited, chief spokesperson of State Government on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi said here.

Meanwhile, the lone COVID-19 positive patient is stable and recovering well at Capital Hospital. All his 129 contacts have been traced. Of them, 18 are in quarantine at hospitals and the rest in home isolation.



Drawing an analogy of self-quarantine with Sri Jagannath’s ‘Anasara’, Bagchi said God himself goes on self-quarantine for a period of 14 days which is a big message for the society. “We should follow the tradition,” he added.