STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Frenchman quarantined for a day in Odisha's Koraput

The visitor had arrived in New Delhi 13 days back and went to Bhubaneswar and Puri. As news of his arrival at Koraput by Hirakhand Express spread, people vacated the railway station.

Published: 19th March 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Help desk for COVID-19 checks the tempareture of a child at Egmore railway station, Coronavirus

Help desk for COVID-19 checks the tempareture of a child. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A French national, who arrived in Koraput from Nirakarpur in Khurda district on Wednesday, was asked to undergo quarantine at his hotel room for 24 hours by the district administration on Wednesday.

The visitor had arrived in New Delhi 13 days back and went to Bhubaneswar and Puri. As news of his arrival at Koraput by Hirakhand Express spread, people vacated the railway station.

As soon as he alighted from the train, station superintendent, NK Bhitria took him to the local health centre where he was examined. He was then taken to Koraput Medical College and Hospital for further examination. However, no symptoms of coronavirus was found in him.

It later came to fore that the person had been checked twice in New Delhi and Bhubaneswar and was given a clean chit for travel by the authorities concerned. Still, the doctors of the medical college asked him to undergo quarantine in his room for a day since it has been 13 days he arrived in the country.

He told the authorities that he is well aware of the risks associated with coronavirus and assured to cooperate with them. He had booked a room in Hotel Raj Residency well in advance.

Koraput MCH Superintendent HK Dalai said no signs of coronavirus was found in the person and he was advised to undergo a day of self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus in India COVID 19 coronavirus death toll
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp