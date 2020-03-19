Frenchman quarantined for a day in Odisha's Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A French national, who arrived in Koraput from Nirakarpur in Khurda district on Wednesday, was asked to undergo quarantine at his hotel room for 24 hours by the district administration on Wednesday.

The visitor had arrived in New Delhi 13 days back and went to Bhubaneswar and Puri. As news of his arrival at Koraput by Hirakhand Express spread, people vacated the railway station.

As soon as he alighted from the train, station superintendent, NK Bhitria took him to the local health centre where he was examined. He was then taken to Koraput Medical College and Hospital for further examination. However, no symptoms of coronavirus was found in him.

It later came to fore that the person had been checked twice in New Delhi and Bhubaneswar and was given a clean chit for travel by the authorities concerned. Still, the doctors of the medical college asked him to undergo quarantine in his room for a day since it has been 13 days he arrived in the country.

He told the authorities that he is well aware of the risks associated with coronavirus and assured to cooperate with them. He had booked a room in Hotel Raj Residency well in advance.

Koraput MCH Superintendent HK Dalai said no signs of coronavirus was found in the person and he was advised to undergo a day of self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.