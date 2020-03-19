Ganjam administration focus on migrant labourers

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam administration has directed labour and block officials to record details of every migrant labourer who is returning to the district.

With the coronavirus scare triggering mass return of migrant workers to Ganjam district from places like Mumbai, Gujarat, New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the local administration directed all officials concerned to monitor inflow of labourers at different railway stations and bus stands.

As per the labour department report, over seven lakh labourers of the district are employed in textile, cotton ginning, carpet making, diamond polishing and construction sectors in the States of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.