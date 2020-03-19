Kin to video chat with jail inmates amidst COVID-19 scare in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services has suspended one-to-one interaction between visitors and inmates lodged in jails across the state amidst COVID-19 scare.

“As a precautionary measure and safety of inmates, one-to-one interaction (mulakat) has been suspended. However, family members of the inmates lodged in headquarter jails in the districts can avail permission from jail superintendents to interact via a particular video chat application till suspension is revoked,” said a senior officer of Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services.



COVID 19 LIVE | 7 foreigners test positive in Telangana as total cases in India rises to 169; PM to address nation today

A desktop or a laptop will be utilised in the district headquarter jail from where the inmates can interact with their family members via the video chat app. People, who do not have smartphones or are not acquainted with the app, can visit the jails where another system will be installed for the visitors to avoid physical contact with the inmates, he added.

The Directorate of Prisons has also directed superintendents and jailor-cum-superintendents to utilise video conferencing facility to produce the prisoners before the courts in the state wherever it is feasible.



“All the inmates lodged in jails recently will be quarantined in a separate ward for a week under the supervision of a medical officer. Superintendents of the jails have also been asked to coordinate with their respective Chief District Medical Officer to arrange screening devices for the inmates,” said the officer. Personnel on duty will also be provided masks, he added.