Naveen Patnaik registers sister’s details in portal; PM appreciates move

BHUBANESWAR: Setting an example for the people on compliance to every step initiated against coronavirus, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday registered contact details of his sister Gita Mehta on the COVID-19 portal after her arrival from the US.

Mehta (77) will remain in home quarantine at Naveen Niwas, the Chief Minister’s residence. Her contact and travel details were uploaded in the designated portal covid19.odisha.gov.in within 24 hours of her arrival.

“I have registered my sister’s details on the Government portal for persons coming from abroad,” Naveen said and appealed all to do so for family members and friends coming from abroad so that it can help protect Odisha from coronavirus.

The move evoked appreciation from many with Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking the Chief Minister for setting the example. “I hope others also emulate Naveen Babu. We all can do our bit in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Modi tweeted.

As many as 2,131 persons who had returned from nearly 80 countries have registered with the portal that recorded enrollment of nearly 80 persons per hour in the last 48 hours.

While highest 20 per cent (pc) have returned from UAE, followed by nine pc from the US, five pc from Saudi Arabia, four pc each from UK and Malaysia. No one from the worst-hit China has reported so far though only one pc people have come from other affected countries like South Korea, Italy and France.

Secretary, IT, Manoj Mishra said the foreign-returned are spread across 29 districts barring Malkangiri. Most of them belong to Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendrapara and Balasore districts. Nearly 37 pc are from Khurda.

“Though as per global trend elderly are getting affected more, of 2,131 persons only 97 are aged above 60. While 96 are in the age group of 60 to 80, only one is above 80. As many as 1,259 are aged between 20 to 40 and 465 are in the age group of 40 to 60,” he informed.

People have registered through the portal and the call centre set up at the control room that has received 5,202 calls in the last 24 hours. The health helpline had received13,627 calls on Tuesday.

Chief spokesperson of the government on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi said the number of queries to the call centre that usually receives around 500 calls on normal days has gone up more than 10 times. “It is good that people have responded to the appeal from the Government,” he added.