No order to house owners to vacate tenants: Odisha Commissioner of Police

Published: 19th March 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi on Wednesday said no orders have been passed either by the Commissioner of Police or State Government to the house owners regarding vacating their premises of students to whom the houses have been given on rent.

The CP’s statement comes after an association in Acharya Vihar issued a notice instructing all the house owners in the area to ask students staying on rent on their premises to leave amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

The notification which was issued on Tuesday and went viral on the social media a day later said, “As per the government directives, we are requesting you to vacate your premises given to the students on rent without any further delay.”

Sarangi clearly stated that “No direction has been given either by the State Government or the police instructing the house owners to ask their tenants to leave to prevent COVID-19 outbreak. The individual has admitted his mistake and we are looking into possible legal action,” said Sarangi.

In another development, Police Commissioner’s court here will remain suspended until further orders.

