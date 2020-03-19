STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No section 144, Odisha government stresses on coronavirus awareness

The Odisha government has also advised religious institutions to follow COVID-19 guidelines on social distancing and other measures.

Few passengers are seen at Bhubaneswar railway station on Wednesday amid coronavirus scare. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Realising that imposition of Section 144 of CrPC to prevent public gathering and enforce social distancing is creating unnecessary panic among the people, the State Government has moved to restrict such prohibitory orders by district and police administration.

Issuing an advisory on Wednesday, the state government asked the collectors to not use such measure to deter people from gathering but to motivate them to adopt social distancing through sustained awareness and sensitiation. The Government directive came as district after district have started invoking prohibitory orders under Section 144 on gatherings leading to panic buying and hoardings of essential commodities.

COVID 19 LIVE | 7 foreigners test positive in Telangana as total cases in India rise to 169; PM to address nation today

“Provisions of Section 144 of CrPC shall not be invoked by District Magistrates and police (in Commissionerate area) to enforce social distancing. Rather it should be implemented through information, education and communication (IEC) and social media campaigns,” the advisory issued by Additional Chief Secretary and head, Vertical on Social Distancing for COVID-19 Response, PK Mohapatra emphasised.

The district administrations have been asked to appoint a nodal officer for enforcing prohibitory orders on public gatherings in consultation with the State level social distancing committee. “All steps should be taken not to create panic in public,” it said.

The State Government has also advised religious institutions to follow COVID-19 guidelines on social distancing and other measures.

Writing to all District Collectors and Endowments Commissioner, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said agencies, boards, trusts and governing institutions concerned have been advised to take a conscious decision immediately for protection of pilgrims, priests, sevayats and other security personnel involved.

“In case any religious institution is not able to maintain all the precautions for coronavirus, they have been advised to immediately restrict the entry of pilgrims while continuing with the rituals,” Tripathy said.
While advising against closure of religious institutions, local authorities have been asked to hold dialogue with the management for social distancing measures.

“People should avoid visiting religious places as far as possible to keep them away from congregation and those suffering from fever/cold/cough should not be allowed into the premises of religious institutions,” the advisory said.

