Pay and use quarantine facility in Odisha hotels to tackle coronavirus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid fear of coronavirus spread, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced paid quarantine facilities at three premier hotels in the city for people flying in from abroad and need to be under quarantine.

The hotels are Ginger at Jaydev Vihar, Empires at Saheed Nagar and Kalinga Ashoka at Kalpana Square. Persons intending to undergo self-quarantine can approach any of these hotels to avail the facility on pay and use basis. The quarantine rooms will be available for individuals on payment of Rs 2,500 with taxes per day which will include breakfast, lunch and dinner along with two water bottles.



However, a person can avail this facility for a maximum period of 14 days. BMC will designate doctors and medical officers who will keep regular contact with the quarantined persons over phone and visit the hotels as per need, said Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

As per the quarantine protocol issued by the civic body, no visitors other than the doctors, paramedics and authorised officials will be allowed inside the hotels to meet the quarantined persons. The hotel management will have to maintain proper hygiene and provide adequate sanitisers and handwash in the rooms. The used linen, cloths and towel of each room will be disinfected with bleach and sun-dried after proper wash on a daily basis. Meals will be served in disposable plates and containers that will be disposed of as bio-medical waste.

This apart, the hotels will observe movement of guests through CCTVs in their control room and in case of any violation of norms by the guests, will inform the civic body immediately. Meanwhile, the move has been appreciated by many who suggested similar facilities need to be created in other parts of the city.