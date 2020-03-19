STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pay and use quarantine facility in Odisha hotels to tackle coronavirus

As per the quarantine protocol issued by the civic body, no visitors other than the doctors, paramedics and authorised officials will be allowed inside the hotels to meet the quarantined persons.

Published: 19th March 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitising Mo Bus in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid fear of coronavirus spread, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced paid quarantine facilities at three premier hotels in the city for people flying in from abroad and need to be under quarantine.

The hotels are Ginger at Jaydev Vihar, Empires at Saheed Nagar and Kalinga Ashoka at Kalpana Square. Persons intending to undergo self-quarantine can approach any of these hotels to avail the facility on pay and use basis. The quarantine rooms will be available for individuals on payment of Rs 2,500 with taxes per day which will include breakfast, lunch and dinner along with two water bottles.

COVID 19 LIVE | 7 foreigners test positive in Telangana as total cases in India rise to 169; PM to address nation today

However, a person can avail this facility for a maximum period of 14 days. BMC will designate doctors and medical officers who will keep regular contact with the quarantined persons over phone and visit the hotels as per need, said Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

As per the quarantine protocol issued by the civic body, no visitors other than the doctors, paramedics and authorised officials will be allowed inside the hotels to meet the quarantined persons. The hotel management will have to maintain proper hygiene and provide adequate sanitisers and handwash in the rooms. The used linen, cloths and towel of each room will be disinfected with bleach and sun-dried after proper wash on a daily basis. Meals will be served in disposable plates and containers that will be disposed of as bio-medical waste.

This apart, the hotels will observe movement of guests through CCTVs in their control room and in case of any violation of norms by the guests, will inform the civic body immediately. Meanwhile, the move has been appreciated by many who suggested similar facilities need to be created in other parts of the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp