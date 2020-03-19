STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Preventive steps taken at Gopalpur port to keep coronavirus at bay

Any ship that has its port of origin from countries affected by COVID19 like China, Korea, Japan and Italy are being quarantined for 14 days.

Published: 19th March 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Medical team checking employees and visitors for coronavirus during the 'Wings India 2020' at Begumpet on Friday

For representational purposes (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gopalpur Ports Limited (GPL) has put in place necessary precautionary measures to keep coronavirus (COVID19) at bay. Continuous screening of all foreign and domestic vessels and the crew is being done while the port has also developed its own standard operating procedures (SOP) measures and is complying with International Maritime Organizations (IMO) and World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines round the clock.

Any ship that has its port of origin from countries affected by COVID19 like China, Korea, Japan and Italy are being quarantined for 14 days. After the quarantine period, crew members of the vessels are being checked for any symptoms and if required, medically examined. Body temperature of all crew members of foreign ships is being recorded twice a day till departure of the vessels from the port.

COVID 19 LIVE | 7 foreigners test positive in Telangana as total cases in India rises to 169; PM to address nation today

From vessels coming from other countries, a reporting form declaring good health of all crew members is being sought 24 hours before arrival at Gopalpur from the shipmaster to prevent the spread of COVID19, the GPL said in a statement.

An isolation ward has been opened and adequate non-contact infrared thermometers, N-95 face masks, disposable gloves and caps are being used. This apart, fully equipped ambulance with three paramedics is available round the clock and spraying of de-contaminant liquid (Sodium Hypochlorite) is being done on ships’ boarding area for embarkation/disembarkation of operation staff.

GPL is conducting mock drills and preparedness drives at the port as part of its measures to educate employees and workmen. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) officials visited the port and felt satisfactory over the preparedness to handle COVID19. While the marine has been provided with a full-body surgical protection suit, all port staff engaged in berth area have been given masks and hand sanitisers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus in India COVID 19 coronavirus outbreak coronavirus death toll
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp