Preventive steps taken at Gopalpur port to keep coronavirus at bay

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gopalpur Ports Limited (GPL) has put in place necessary precautionary measures to keep coronavirus (COVID19) at bay. Continuous screening of all foreign and domestic vessels and the crew is being done while the port has also developed its own standard operating procedures (SOP) measures and is complying with International Maritime Organizations (IMO) and World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines round the clock.

Any ship that has its port of origin from countries affected by COVID19 like China, Korea, Japan and Italy are being quarantined for 14 days. After the quarantine period, crew members of the vessels are being checked for any symptoms and if required, medically examined. Body temperature of all crew members of foreign ships is being recorded twice a day till departure of the vessels from the port.



From vessels coming from other countries, a reporting form declaring good health of all crew members is being sought 24 hours before arrival at Gopalpur from the shipmaster to prevent the spread of COVID19, the GPL said in a statement.

An isolation ward has been opened and adequate non-contact infrared thermometers, N-95 face masks, disposable gloves and caps are being used. This apart, fully equipped ambulance with three paramedics is available round the clock and spraying of de-contaminant liquid (Sodium Hypochlorite) is being done on ships’ boarding area for embarkation/disembarkation of operation staff.

GPL is conducting mock drills and preparedness drives at the port as part of its measures to educate employees and workmen. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) officials visited the port and felt satisfactory over the preparedness to handle COVID19. While the marine has been provided with a full-body surgical protection suit, all port staff engaged in berth area have been given masks and hand sanitisers.