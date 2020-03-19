Three held for spreading rumours on coronavirus in Odisha

By Express News Service

TALCHER/BERHAMPUR: Police arrested three persons for spreading rumours on coronavirus in Talcher and Berhampur on Wednesday. They were identified as Jayakrishna Sahu of Badasingada village in Talcher and trader Subash Sahu and his brother Sudhar Sahu of Bada Bazaar in Berhampur.

In a Facebook post, Sahu claimed that one Sapak Behera of Nuahata village near Banarpal died due to coronavirus in a New Delhi hospital. Colliery IIC Sabyasachi Rout said on getting information about the rumour, a police team rushed to the village and picked up the youth. On verification, it was found that the information was fake. Sahu admitted that he posted the fake news on Facebook.

Similarly, the Sahu brothers reportedly spread panic among other businessmen and locals by insisting on closure of all shops in the area. Later, the Berhampur Sub-Collector summoned the duo and found them guilty under Section 113 of the CrPC. They were arrested.