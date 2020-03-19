STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three test negative in MKCG, three more under observation in Odisha

The woman had returned to Digapahanadi from Mount Abu last week and got admitted to the MCH on her own suspecting that she might have been affected by the virus as she travelled via New Delhi.

Published: 19th March 2020 08:15 AM

With prohibitory orders in places, only a handful of people step out of Berhampur. ( PHOTO | SISIR, EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: AT least three persons, who were admitted to the isolation ward of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) suspected to be suffering from coronavirus, were discharged from the MCH after they tested negative on Wednesday. Three more are under observation in the ward, including a 70-year old woman and a student.

COVID 19 LIVE | 7 foreigners test positive in Telangana as total cases in India rise to 169; PM to address nation today

The student had returned to Berhampur from Kazakhstan and was admitted to the MCH on Monday. Another person reached Berhampur railway station from Kerala with flu and high fever on Tuesday. Locals brought him to the isolation ward and his blood and swab samples have been sent to RMRC for examination, said MCH Superintendent Prof Santosh Kumar Mishra.

Meanwhile, 53 persons, who returned to Ganjam from foreign countries, have registered their names at COVID-19 registration counter at Chhatrapur in the last three days. Another nine persons have registered their names at the counter opened in the MCH.

Streets wear deserted look

With Section 144 imposed in Ganjam, all major shops and malls have been closed in Berhampur for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. This has, however, led to hoarding of essential commodities with people apprehending that the goods might vanish from markets soon. Due to the prohibitory orders, sanitation works in the town have come to a standstill. Aahaar centres, however, continue to remain open.

