5 Bangladeshis detained  by cops for violating orders

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Five Bangladeshi nationals, including a seven-year-old child, who had arrived at Pitaptha village within Jamboo Marine police limits on March 17, were on Thursday detained by police for violating order on coronavirus. They will be admitted to the isolation ward at the district headquarters hospital here for the 14-day quarantine.

Jamboo Marine IIC Rama Kumar Murmu said the five were staying in the house of a relative in the village. Police traced them basing on local inputs and seized their passports and visa papers. “It is mandatory for all foreign nationals to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in the country in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. We detained them for not complying with the order. The travel restrictions and requirement for self-isolation are in place for a good reason and will help save lives by reducing the spread of coronavirus,”, he said.

The Bangladeshis were asked to register themselves online with the State Government’s COVID-19 portal https://covid19.odisha.gov.in.