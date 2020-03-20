Back from US, isolated in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A woman who returned to Rourkela from the US recently was admitted to the isolation ward in Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) on Wednesday. Her swab samples have been sent to RMRC at Bhubaneswar for examination.

RGH Director (in-charge) Dr Sudharani Pradhan said the woman in her mid-60s voluntarily disclosed her travel history on toll free number 104. She was brought to RGH on Wednesday and after preliminary examination, the woman was found to be suffering from throat infection and showed no other symptoms of COVID-19. If the woman tests negative, she would be released for home quarantine.

The district administration, on the other hand, has activated local intelligence to track people returning from affected countries or Indian States. On Wednesday, the health administration tracked 51 such persons who returned from Kerala and Goa in Bargaon block and three others in Balishankar block. They were asked to go for home quarantine.

Chief District Medical Officer and Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra said social activists, PRI members and villagers were requested to help track returnees from affected areas. Based on the information they provided, rapid response teams (RPTs) were sent to Bargaon and Balishankara block on Wednesday. He said all the persons were found free from COVID-19 symptoms except one who suffered from flu. He informed that in the next 10 days, isolation wards at 20 community health centres will be ready and efforts are underway to set up temporary community quarantine centres at rural pockets.

A training programme on COVID-19 was conducted on Wednesday for medical superintendents and public health extension officers who were instructed to wear masks.

Sundargarh Collector, Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said the administration is prepared to deal with the situation and there is nothing to panic. He advised people to adhere to standard safety protocols on coronavirus, avoid unnecessary travel or attending social functions and refrain from panic buying of masks.

Local MLA Kusum Tete on Thursday interacted with villagers of Rupidihi in Sadar block, distributed liquid hand wash packs, soaps and leaflets on coronavirus.In another development, the South Eastern Railway has made available thermal scanners with ticket examiners at the entry and exit points of Rourkela railway station and passengers can avail the facility on request.

‘Don’t buy masks’

The Sundargarh administration on Thursday urged people to refrain from buying masks if they are not suffering from respiratory problems and influenza-like symptoms. Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said the health administration requires fresh supply of about 40,000 masks and 5,000 sanitisers for its healthcare providers. “As our authorised supplier is not able to supply the stock within 30 days, we are weighing other options including encouraging local SHGs to produce masks.

Home quarantine for 9 Odia labourers from Kerala

Jeypore: At least nine Odia workers who returned from Kerala, were asked to go for self-isolation for 14 days by Rayagada administration on Thursday. All of them were working in different hotels of Trichur and returned to Rayagada in a train on Wednesday. After reaching Rayagada, they had put up in a local hotel. The flying health squad of the administration traced the workers and considering their travel history, examined them. However, no coronavirus symptoms were found in them during preliminary examination. Kerala has so far reported 24 COVID-19 positive cases. On the other hand, the French national who was quarantined in a hotel for a day in Koraput on Wednesday, was asked by the administration to leave the district by Friday. Official sources said he had completed his 14-day stay in the State and requested the administration to let him go to Visakhapatnam.