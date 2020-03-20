STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus topples seafood exports in Odisha,  jobs to take a hit

The seafood from the State has a major market in Eastern Europe, Japan, China, Middle East and southeastern Asian countries.

Indian fishermen

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With several European countries and China curbing seafood imports from coastal States of the country over COVID-19, exporters from Odisha have been hit. March being the end of financial year, the industry leaders fear the loss could touch Rs 200 crore.

The seafood from the State has a major market in Eastern Europe, Japan, China, Middle East and southeastern Asian countries. As the consumption has declined in the coronavirus affected countries, US, Japan and China have discontinued imports.

While the shrimp trade in China was affected during Chinese New Year holidays at the beginning of the year, the Odisha Seafood Exporters Association expected it would remain unaffected because of the small size of the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

As the virus spread to other areas, consumption of seafood declined considerably. “Since some of the cities went into a complete lockdown, several shipments remained stuck at different ports in China. Ships with consignments are still stranded there,” said Ajay Kumar Dash, executive member of the Association.
Not only to China, shipments to the US, the top market for Indian seafood, has also slowed down besides Europe and the far East countries. While Odisha has around 20 big seafood processing plants, 33 exporters are in the trade.

“Not only exports, the stocking of shrimps has also been affected owing to the prevailing situation. Usually stocking is done in early March as harvesting season starts from May. So far less than 30 per cent stocking has been completed. We are worried for the global slowdown for the seafood trade,” Dash said.
Though there is no dip in local pricing because of coronavirus threat, the global scenario is all set to hit jobs in the sector as some processors have not yet received payments from China and other affected countries.

“Exports to middle-east countries have not been affected. But business has gone very slow as clearance at ports has been stopped. The expected loss could be something between Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore. The trade is likely to revive by mid-year,” association president Kamalesh Mishra said.

Seafood worth Rs 3,000 crore was exported in 2018-19, the industry was expecting at least 10 per cent growth this fiscal. In 2017-18, the export was around Rs 2,900 crore.

COVID-19
