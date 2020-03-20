STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CP to hold virtual meetings with IICs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid COVID-19 outbreak scare, Commissionerate Police has decided to introduce video conferencing system in all police stations of the Capital. The inspectors can attend meetings and interact with Police Commissioner from their respective police stations instead of visiting Police Sewa Bhawan here.

The new application has been installed in desktop computers or laptops in at least 16 police stations of the city and will soon be incorporated in the remaining PS. The trial is expected to commence from Friday.
Each police station has also been provided with a camera, which will be connected to the system in which the application has been installed, sources said.

“Inspectors need not come to Police Sewa Bhawan amidst COVID-19 fear. Meetings can be held and inspectors can interact from respective police stations via video conference facility until the situation improves,” said Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi. In another measure, the grievance cell of Police Commissioner which is held on every Monday has been suspended as a precautionary measure and Commissionerate Police is also planning to start online grievance redressal system.

“We also plan to start chat facility for the citizens on Facebook. They can speak to me directly through video chat applications or over telephone,” said Sarangi.

Commissionerate Police has also taken a slew of measures for the safety of its personnel and officers.
Police Sewa Bhawan has been equipped with a thermal scanner and people visiting the facility are being scanned as a precautionary measure.

One of the busiest police stations in the State Capital, Saheed Nagar, is also using a thermal scanner round the clock to scan its staff and the visitors. “On an average, about 100 people visit Saheed Nagar police station everyday. During scanning if anyone is found to be having more than normal body temperature, the personnel will inform the inspector,” said a police officer.

