STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fresh row over anganwadi worker pay

In effect, the State’s contribution is Rs 4,800 for AWCs, Rs 3,245 for mini-AWCs, and Rs 2,400 for helpers.

Published: 20th March 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has stoked a fresh controversy by claiming that the additional contribution of the State to the honorarium of anganwadi workers (AWCs) and helpers is only Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively which is three time less than the actual handout.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday said the Centre has been paying enhanced honorarium of Rs 4,500 and Rs 2,250 to AWCs and helpers from October 1, 2018 while the additional contribution of Odisha is Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively.
Contrary to the statement of the Union Minister, the State Government has been paying additionally Rs 3,000 to AWCs, Rs 1,925 to mini-AWCs and Rs 1,500 to helpers.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced a special package for 1.45 lakh AWCs, mini-AWCs and helpers of the State before the 2019 General Elections raising their monthly honorarium with retrospective effect from October, 2018 and increasing their disengagement age from 60 to 62 years.

The AWCs, mini-AWCs and helpers have been paid an enhanced honorarium of Rs 7,500, Rs 5,375 and Rs 3,750 per month in the State respectively.

The Centre also enhanced the monthly honorarium of AWCs from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500, mini-AWCs from Rs 2,250 to Rs 3,500 and helpers from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,250 effective from October, 2018.

With the modification of the sharing pattern between the Centre and State from 90:10 to 60:40 ratio, the State’s share in the enhanced remuneration is Rs 1,800, Rs 1,320 and Rs 900 for AWCs, mini-AWCs and helpers respectively.

In effect, the State’s contribution is Rs 4,800 for AWCs, Rs 3,245 for mini-AWCs, and Rs 2,400 for helpers.

After the announcement of the special package by the Government in January 2019, the BJP had raised a hue and cry accusing the ruling party of misleading the people. The Government is also paying an amount of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 to these workers at the time of exit as a measure of social security.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp