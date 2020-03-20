Fresh row over anganwadi worker pay

Bijoy Pradhan By

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has stoked a fresh controversy by claiming that the additional contribution of the State to the honorarium of anganwadi workers (AWCs) and helpers is only Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively which is three time less than the actual handout.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday said the Centre has been paying enhanced honorarium of Rs 4,500 and Rs 2,250 to AWCs and helpers from October 1, 2018 while the additional contribution of Odisha is Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively.

Contrary to the statement of the Union Minister, the State Government has been paying additionally Rs 3,000 to AWCs, Rs 1,925 to mini-AWCs and Rs 1,500 to helpers.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced a special package for 1.45 lakh AWCs, mini-AWCs and helpers of the State before the 2019 General Elections raising their monthly honorarium with retrospective effect from October, 2018 and increasing their disengagement age from 60 to 62 years.

The AWCs, mini-AWCs and helpers have been paid an enhanced honorarium of Rs 7,500, Rs 5,375 and Rs 3,750 per month in the State respectively.

The Centre also enhanced the monthly honorarium of AWCs from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500, mini-AWCs from Rs 2,250 to Rs 3,500 and helpers from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,250 effective from October, 2018.

With the modification of the sharing pattern between the Centre and State from 90:10 to 60:40 ratio, the State’s share in the enhanced remuneration is Rs 1,800, Rs 1,320 and Rs 900 for AWCs, mini-AWCs and helpers respectively.

In effect, the State’s contribution is Rs 4,800 for AWCs, Rs 3,245 for mini-AWCs, and Rs 2,400 for helpers.

After the announcement of the special package by the Government in January 2019, the BJP had raised a hue and cry accusing the ruling party of misleading the people. The Government is also paying an amount of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 to these workers at the time of exit as a measure of social security.