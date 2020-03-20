STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ganjam chickens out over infection scare

Some poultry farmers have started releasing the birds in the open due to fall in demand.

Published: 20th March 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

chicken

(File Photo | Madhav K,EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Poultry traders and farmers have been hit hard with people cutting down on consumption of chicken and eggs due to the coronavirus scare.

Even as the State Government sensitised people that the consumption of poultry products has no link with spread of coronavirus, sale of chicken has decreased by 60 per cent. Ganjam meets 25 per cent of poultry demand of the State.

Some poultry farmers have started releasing the birds in the open due to fall in demand. A farmer of Kantuagada village in Ganjam block, Sadananda Swain, on Wednesday released 5,000 chickens in the open which was protested by locals. “Since there is no demand for chicken, where will I get the money to feed them”, Swain questioned.

According to reports of Animal Husbandry department, Ganjam produced 13,145 kg of chicken and 45 lakh eggs from 52 poultry farms across the district. “With rumours doing rounds that consumption of chicken and eggs can lead to coronavirus infection, the sales have come down drastically”, said Santosh Shukla, a poultry dealer. He used to supply chicken and eggs to 20 outlets in the city and in the last four days, his business has come down by 30 per cent.

Last week, dressed chicken was sold for Rs 160 per kg but now, the price has come down to Rs  60. “With restrictions being imposed on restaurants and fast food centres, consumption and business will further go down”, Shukla feared.

Chief District Veterinary Officer Dr T Nayak said both chicken and eggs can be consumed after being properly cooked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chicken
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp