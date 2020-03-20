Ganjam chickens out over infection scare

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Poultry traders and farmers have been hit hard with people cutting down on consumption of chicken and eggs due to the coronavirus scare.

Even as the State Government sensitised people that the consumption of poultry products has no link with spread of coronavirus, sale of chicken has decreased by 60 per cent. Ganjam meets 25 per cent of poultry demand of the State.

Some poultry farmers have started releasing the birds in the open due to fall in demand. A farmer of Kantuagada village in Ganjam block, Sadananda Swain, on Wednesday released 5,000 chickens in the open which was protested by locals. “Since there is no demand for chicken, where will I get the money to feed them”, Swain questioned.

According to reports of Animal Husbandry department, Ganjam produced 13,145 kg of chicken and 45 lakh eggs from 52 poultry farms across the district. “With rumours doing rounds that consumption of chicken and eggs can lead to coronavirus infection, the sales have come down drastically”, said Santosh Shukla, a poultry dealer. He used to supply chicken and eggs to 20 outlets in the city and in the last four days, his business has come down by 30 per cent.

Last week, dressed chicken was sold for Rs 160 per kg but now, the price has come down to Rs 60. “With restrictions being imposed on restaurants and fast food centres, consumption and business will further go down”, Shukla feared.

Chief District Veterinary Officer Dr T Nayak said both chicken and eggs can be consumed after being properly cooked.