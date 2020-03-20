Hospitals step up measures to take on coronavirus challenge

By Express News Service

From increasing beds in isolation wards to making hand washing compulsory for patients and attendants while entering hospitals, health institutions across the State have stepped up measures to take on the challenges posed by coronavirus.

Twelve more beds have been added to the isolation ward in district headquarters hospital (DHH), Bhawanipatna, which was opened with just four beds earlier this month. Similarly, isolation wards have been created in six nursing homes across Kalahandi district. Doctors, nurses and para-medical staff have been trained on standard operating procedures.

Hand washing facilities have been put up at the DHH and the chief district medical officer (CDMO) has made it mandatory for everyone entering and exiting the hospital to wash their hands.

Central registration of suspected cases or people with travel history to coronavirus affected areas has been discontinued at the DHH to avoid crowding. Now, patients can directly meet doctors concerned for registration and treatment.

At Koraput DHH too, the administration has decided to increase the number of beds in the isolation ward from two to 10, in addition to the six beds in Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital, said CDMO Makarand Beuria. “With more number of migrant labourers returning to the district from various affected States, we have decided to increase the number of beds”, said Beuria, adding that the administration is monitoring their arrivals.

The number of isolation beds were increased to eight from two in Dhenkanal DHH. A ‘corona corner’ has been opened in the DHH to sensitise people on the pandemic and measures to prevent it from spreading. Separate outdoors have been opened for male and female patients suffering from cold, fever and difficulty in breathing. People can contact the ‘corona corner’ at 226818, said CDMO Niranjan Mishra, adding a rapid response team has been formed to extend medical support to any person suspected of suffering from coronavirus.

Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo reviewed the arrangements at DHH and urged people to contact the corona corner if they suffer from any symptoms or come across suspected cases.

On the other hand, people are queuing outside the municipality-run homeopathy dispensary at Dhenkanal town to avail Arsenic Alb 30, which the AYUSH Department of Telangana Government claimed is an immunity booster that is used for all kinds of influenza. More than 4,000 people of the district have so far taken the homeopathy medicine within the last fortnight.

DEALING WITH EPIDEMIC

Hand washing facilities put up at Bhawanipatna DHH

Kalahandi CDMO makes it mandatory for everyone entering and exiting the DHH to wash their hands

Number of beds in isolation ward in Koraput DHH increased to 10

Corona Corner set up in Dhenkanal DHH