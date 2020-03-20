STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lightning claims five lives in 3 districts

In Koraput, two persons, including an infant, died after they were struck by lightning in Jiragam village under Kotpad block in the evening.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/JAGATSINGHPUR/JEYPORE: AS many as five persons belonging to Ganjam, Koraput and Jagatsinghpur districts died when lightning struck them on Thursday.Rain, accompanied by lightning and hailstorm, caused extensive damage and claimed two lives in Ganjam.  The deceased are Tiki Polai (18) of Hatiguda village in Bhanjanagar and Nayani Naik (55) of Bramanapadar.

Sources said Tiki was plucking black gram in a field when she was hit by lightning. She was rushed to Bhanjanagar hospital but was declared brought dead. Similarly, Nayani died after lightning struck her near the village.

A 15-year-old boy, Samir Naik of Rauti village in Jaganathprasad block, also sustained critical injuries in lightning strike. He is undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital.While lightning also killed some domestic animals and burnt coconut trees in Patrapur, various vegetable crops were damaged in the hailstorm.

Meanwhile, water level increased in Baghalati reservoir due to heavy downpour on the upper catchment area. The project authorities have alerted the villagers residing at the lower end on the release of excess water in canals.

In Koraput, two persons, including an infant, died after they were struck by lightning in Jiragam village under Kotpad block in the evening. The deceased, Ram Chandra Majhi and his 11-month-old daughter, were returning home they were hit by lightning. They died on the spot.

In another incident, one Bapi Nayak was killed while another was injured when lightning struck Apandara village under Balikuda police limits in Jagatsinghpur on Thursday. Police sources said Bapi and his younger brother were working in a brick kiln when they were hit by lightning.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
