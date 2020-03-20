STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man imprisoned for drug peddling walks free

Odisha High Court, HC

Orissa High Court building. (Courtesy to orissahighcourt.com)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered the release of a person, who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment following conviction under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Excise officials had seized 30 kg of ganja from Nandan Kumar Mahanta while he was sitting near Trinath temple in front of Cuttack railway station on November 3, 2014. The Court of Third Additional Sessions Judge, Cuttack had convicted him and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment along with ` one lakh fine on July 5, 2017.

Mahanta had filed a criminal appeal in the same year taking the plea of complete denial and false accusation.

The High Court set aside the conviction and sentence on March 12 after it felt that the accused had been “definitely prejudiced” as the officer, who detected him with the contraband, seized the same, lodged FIR and conducted the entire investigation.

There were also doubts regarding weighing of the contraband seized, non-production of brass seal and non-production of the duplicate sample (contraband) packet during trial.

“Considering such prejudices caused to the accused and in view of the lacunas as well as non-compliance of mandatory provisions prescribed under the NDPS Act, it cannot be concluded that the prosecution has established its case beyond all reasonable doubts and as such, the conviction imposed by the learned trial court is not found justified.

Hence, the same is liable to be set aside,” the Single Judge Bench of Justice BP Routray ruled in his judgment.

