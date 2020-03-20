NGT seeks report on tree felling

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The principal bench of National Green Tribunal, through video conferencing on Wednesday, directed DFOs of Sambalpur and Jharsuguda to submit a report on factual aspects of the allegations of tree felling for Talabira II and III coal blocks before the next hearing. The plaintiff, Pramod Kumar Dora, had alleged that although 17,000 trees had been permitted to be felled, more than 40,000 trees had been cut down without any clearance. The tribunal has prohibited tree felling in the intervening period. The next date of hearing is on April 16.