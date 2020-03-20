STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No COVID-19 roadblock for GMU recruitment drive

Staff engaged in the recruitment process were provided masks, gloves and a sanitiser kit and rooms were disinfected.

Applicants undergoing thermal inspection at GMU on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: AT a time when higher educational institutions have cancelled classes and postponed exams over coronavirus scare, the Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) on Thursday conducted a recruitment drive for faculty members. The interviews will continue on Friday as well.

The GMU officials said all measures were put in place for ensuring safety of applicants, interviewers and other staff. Deputy registrar of GMU, Uma Charan Pati said the applicants were given an option to attend the interview through video conferencing on Skype and two applicants opted for it.

Those who came in person, underwent thermal screening before entering the university. The applicants were segregated on the basis of those from within the State and those who arrived from other states affected by coronavirus. They were made to sit in different rooms and distance of one metre was maintained between two candidates.

Staff engaged in the recruitment process were provided masks, gloves and a sanitiser kit and rooms were disinfected.Pati said recruitment process for the zoology department is scheduled to be held from March 24 to 26 and will be carried out with the same set of precautions. However, interview for Hindi department which was scheduled for March 27 and 28 has been postponed until further order as a majority of the applicants for the department will be from outside the State.

Recruitment drive of the university was started in October last year. So far, it has conducted interviews for 17 departments and around 80 faculty members have been appointed. “If everything goes as per the plan, we will be able to complete the recruitment drive by the end of April,” said Pati.

Army recruitment rally postponed
Paradip: The Indian Army on Thursday postponed its recruitment rally at Paradip in wake of the coronavirus restrictions put in place by the Government to stop the spread of the disease. The rally was slated to be held at Gopabandhu Stadium from April 5 to 16 for various posts. Candidates from Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Balasore, Khurda, Jajpur, Puri and Bhadrak districts were scheduled to take part in the event. Sources said as per the Government directive of ban on social gathering, the recruitment rally was postponed until further order.

